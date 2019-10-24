Navajo Transitional Energy Co. took possession Wednesday of three Powder River Basin coal mines it bought from bankrupt Cloud Peak Energy and immediately shuttered the Spring Creek mine in southern Montana.
The move has put more than 280 employees out of work as NTEC negotiates with the state of Montana over the company’s sovereign immunity as a Native corporation.
“Despite months of productive conversations with Montana DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality), last week the agency demanded a full and complete waiver of sovereign immunity,” NTEC says in a prepared statement. “As a wholly owned Navajo entity, NTEC has agreed to a partial waiver, allowing the company to be regulated by Montana under any and all state laws.”
The discussions were muddied Monday when Carlson Goes Ahead, vice chairman of the Crow Tribe, wrote a letter to Montana Gov. Steve Bullock urging the state to “maintain consistency in its regulations amongst the tribes and extend NTEC the same comity and respect it has shown to tribal nations located within the state.”
The dispute with the state of Montana has not affected the company’s taking over the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Campbell County, which together produced nearly 40 million tons of coal in 2018. The Wyoming mines employ about 950 people, all of whom NTEC said it plans to keep.
“We look forward to working with the existing team of 1,200 employees,” the company says in the statement. “NTEC has planned to retain the existing workforce at all three mines and hopes for a seamless transition.”
NTEC emerged as the winning bidder for Cloud Peak’s three operational mines during a bankruptcy auction and the sale was given final approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Oct. 2.
The sale makes NTEC the nation’s third largest coal producer behind Peabody Energy Corp. and Arch Coal Inc.
The Native corporation agreed to pay a $15.7 million cash deposit upon closing the sale, assume a $40 million second lien promissory note and pay up to $20 million in post-petition debts accrued by Cloud Peak during the bankruptcy process.
NTEC will pay a 15-cent per ton royalty on coal produced at the Antelope and Spring Creek mines for five years, and the same royalty on coal produced over 10 million tons at Cordero Rojo.
The company also has agreed to pay any unpaid federal, state and local pre- and post-bankruptcy taxes and assume reclamation obligations at the mines.
That means Campbell County can expect to collect an $8.3 million production tax payment that was due May 10, the day Cloud Peak filed for bankruptcy.
NTEC said it “will continue to work with Montana DEQ to solve this issue and get the people at Spring Creek back to work,” according to the statement.
The company’s chairman, Tim McLaughlin, said waiving all the tribe’s sovereign immunity is not an option.
“We have done everything in our power to ensure the state that we will operate under their laws, but we simply cannot consent to a full waiver of the rights preserved in our treaties,” he said. “To do so would put the foundations of Indian Country at great risk.
