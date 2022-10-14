The Wyoming Council of the Blind is raising awareness for the blind who walk with white canes or guide dogs by celebrating White Cane Safety Day tomorrow.
The day is recognized throughout the United States so that drivers are aware of what the white cane or guide dog stands for when they see them guiding a person in the streets. The canes and dogs allow the blind to safely navigate to where they need to go without drivers honking at them.
