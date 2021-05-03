The walls of the Heritage Center rattled feverishly as loud music played out over a large audience of proud parents watching their children finally take the stage to dance as the Live2Dance Spring Recital returned for its 14th year this past weekend.
More than 230 dancers took to the stage over the course of two days to present the skills they'd been working on since September, said to Live2Dance owner Angela Hartley. By the end, the shows presented about 60 routines.
(1) comment
“After” the pandemic? It’s still here!
