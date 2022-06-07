Momentum Physical Therapy will host a 5K walk/run starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Gillette College bridge.
The race will raise money for the Gillette Nursing Club and Diabetics of Gillette. People can win prizes such as $100 cash and a family pool.
Updated: June 7, 2022 @ 7:25 am
