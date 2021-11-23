Throughout December, Sandy McFarland, a veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission, will have community outreach services in Campbell, Crook and Weston counties.
McFarland will be available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare. She also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.