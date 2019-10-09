Campbell County School District officials and trustees took a tour of Cottonwood Elementary School on Tuesday evening. District Associate Superintendent for Instructional Support Dennis Holmes left, speaks with Chairwoman Anne Ochs, center. Robin Ruiz, Cottonwood's head custodian, right, listens on.
Campbell County School District officials and trustees took a tour of Cottonwood Elementary School on Tuesday evening. District Associate Superintendent for Instructional Support Dennis Holmes left, speaks with Chairwoman Anne Ochs, center. Robin Ruiz, Cottonwood's head custodian, right, listens on.
Cracks ran up hallway walls at Cottonwood Elementary School in Wright in various patterns. Some had been painted over while others were exposed.
Floors sloped in a few classrooms and hallways. They were so uneven that when Campbell County School District Superintendent Alex Ayers toured the back of one room, he looked larger than life due to the warped perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.