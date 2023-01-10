Pepsi Soccer Tournament (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Gillette’s Jett McGregor runs the ball Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, past Black Hills’ Emiliano Meza during the Pepsi Cup youth soccer tournament in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Youth soccer is back at the fourth annual Pepsi Cup tournament this weekend at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center.

The annual tournament boasts six courts under one roof with elevated spectator seating. The games are played futsal style — soccer played on smaller and harder courts. Games will be played simultaneously on the courts in the Wyoming Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.