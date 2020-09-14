Campbell County Public Health will begin testing for COVID-19 by appointment only Sept. 21.
Public Health Director Jane Glaser said her department has received hundreds of the saliva tests developed by Curative Inc., a COVID-19 testing startup.
The tests have been paid for by the Wyoming Department of Health through the CARES Act. Glaser said the Department of Health has set aside 3,000 test kits for Campbell County, and she now has 1,500.
Glaser said the focus for testing will be on those who are uninsured, underinsured or are on Medicare or Medicaid, as well as those who are contacts of positive cases. Some of the tests also will be used in surveillance testing for first responders and assisted living and nursing facilities. With surveillance testing, a small percentage of a population is tested, regardless of whether they’ve shown symptoms of COVID-19.
Public Health also will work with the Campbell County School District on providing tests for students who have come into contact with a positive case.
“It’s going to be a really good asset in our community as far as getting enough testing,” she said.
Testing will be done outdoors in a corner of the Public Health patient parking lot, located at 2301 4J Road.
People who are going to be tested cannot eat, drink or brush their teeth 20 minutes before the test, Glaser said. They’ll be asked to cough a few times, swallow and then swab the inside of both of their cheeks, their upper and lower gums, the top and bottom of their tongue and the roof of their mouth.
Their tests will be overnighted to California, and Public Health should receive results the next day, Glaser said.
Testing will begin Monday. To set up an appointment, call Public Health at 307-682-7275. Every half hour from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m., there will be two appointment slots available.
As of Monday afternoon, the Department of Health is reporting 3,723 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the pandemic hit and 669 probable cases. Of those combined 4,392 cases, 3,884 have recovered and there have been 46 virus-related deaths.
Campbell County has had 190 confirmed cases and has 16 probables with 204 recoveries and one death.
