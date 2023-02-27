Five people under the age of 21 were ticketed after they were found inside Boot Hill Saturday night. Police were informed by bar staff that there were minors in the building.
Officers met with a 20-year-old man and three 19-year-old women, all of whom admitted to using fake IDs to enter the bar and drinking alcohol. The three women did not have alcohol in their systems, but the man did, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
