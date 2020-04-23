An uphill climb

It was hard to resist heading outdoors Tuesday afternoon as temperatures returned to the mid 60s with clouds breaking away to bluebird skies. Such could be said for Stone Wall, 3, and Thorn Wall, 1, as they tested the limits of their remote control trucks along a rocky hillside in Gillette with Ryker Thrailkill, 13, and Ryla Thrailkill, 7.
Inviting weather didn’t stick around very long, as typical spring weather varies by the day and even sometimes by the minute. National Weather Service meteorologists in Rapid City, South Dakota predict high temperatures to slightly dip to the mid 50s today, with a 30% chance of precipitation in the afternoon hours, extending through the night.
