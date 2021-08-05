Campbell County High School Associate Principal Chris Rashleigh hands out face masks to students who want a new one before school during the first semester of the 2020-21 term. While face coverings were required in local schools last year, this year’s students won’t begin the new term under a mask mandate.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced that he will not issue a mask mandate for students as they return to schools this fall. The announcement came on the same day that Wyoming saw its largest single-day increase in active COVID-19 cases since mid-January.
The state recorded 187 lab-confirmed cases and another 62 probable cases, pushing the state’s total of active cases to more than 1,300. Campbell County account for 117 of the active cases, making it the third-highest total among Wyoming counties, behind only Laramie and Natrona.
