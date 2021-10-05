Make little pumpkin stack earrings with artist Christina Datema from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at AVA Art Center.
Students will explore the medium of polymer clay while producing a custom set of fashionable and unique earrings. The class is a beginning level and for all ages, but youngsters under 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
