Pooch Plunge
Buy Now

Storm, a border collie pit mix, keeps his eyes on the ball as he receives a soft push into the water at the Fur Kids Foundation Pooch Plunge on Saturday.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

It’s a pool party for dogs!

The Fur Kids Foundation is hosting a Pooch Plunge from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the City Pool.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.