Campbell County Health is having a Successful Sitters Babysitting class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Pioneer Building.
The course is designed to help 12- to 16-year-olds become more effective babysitters. The course will teach the basics of infant care, infection control, nutrition, safety and first aid. Infant and child CPR is part of the class, but a certification card is not provided.
