The Campbell County School District closed schools Wednesday and the city of Gillette has issued a level two snow emergency advising against non-emergency travel within the city.
All city facilities are closed during the snow emergency. The Campbell County Courthouse and all county government offices have been closed Wednesday.
Campbell County Health went into a winter weather emergency at 6 a.m.
The emergency room and inpatient units will remain open. The Walk-In Clinic will open late at 10 a.m. All other clinics and outpatient services are closed until further notice from CCH.
Wright schools will remain open, as well as the Wright Recreation Center and library.
A blizzard warning from the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota remains in effect for northern and southern Campbell County as well as western Crook County through 5 a.m. Thursday.
The warning, issued at 3:23 a.m., called for 5-10 inches of snow along and north of Interstate 90 with continued winds, including gusts of 35-50 mph.
Check the gillettenewsrecord.com today for more updates on the weather and local closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.