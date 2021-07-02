Volunteers for the Edible Prairie Project worked with cheerful efficiency inside the organization’s dedicated space in the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County building Tuesday afternoon to provide food to those who might need it over the summer.

The Edible Prairie Project is a local nonprofit created to support small and mid-scale agricultural and food processing operations within the community to improve the affordability and accessibility of healthy food options.

