Cameron Miner cuts branches into smaller sections while doing yard work in front of his home on Paintbrush Drive Saturday afternoon. Miner said the latest wind storm knocked numerous branches out of a tree in his yard, prompting a busy Saturday doing yard work.
A pleasant weekend saw many people around Gillette taking advantage of the weather to do some seasonal yard work. It was great timing because the city’s yard waste services are preparing to hibernate for the winter.
The city’s yard waste curbside pickup service will end on Nov. 30, said Skylar Riehemann, the city’s solid waste manager.
