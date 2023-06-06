 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

The great escape: Seniors paint away worries and build community, one brushstroke at a time

Senior Center Artists
Buy Now

Instructor Monna Dancer, center, looks over a finished canvas Wednesday painted by Myrna Christensen during a twice-weekly painting workshop at the Campbell County Senior Center in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

There’s quiet focus and a shared connection among the painters, or kids, as their instructor calls them.

Senior Center Artists
Buy Now

Lynda Decker works Wednesday on a portrait of her great grandsons dog during a popular painting class at the Campbell County Senior Center in Gillette.
Senior Center Artists
Buy Now

Kathy Halvorsen works on a painting Wednesday during a twice-weekly painting workshop at the Campbell County Senior Center in Gillette.
Senior Center Artists
Buy Now

Tommy Butler works on a painting Wednesday at the Campbell County Senior Center in Gillette.
Senior Center Artists
Buy Now

John Reynolds works on a portrait of his grandmother Wednesday during a twice-weekly painting workshop at the Campbell County Senior Center in Gillette.
Senior Center Artists
Buy Now

Paintings made during a twice-weekly class hang in a hallway Wednesday at the Campbell County Senior Center in Gillette.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.