The great escape: Seniors paint away worries and build community, one brushstroke at a time

There’s quiet focus and a shared connection among the painters, or kids, as their instructor calls them.
The topics of their conversations change and drift, along with the level of engagement of its participants, as each one locks into the canvas before them, connecting with the other minds in the room. Sometimes talking out loud, sometimes blocking the noise around them, always while moving each brushstroke with hands that shake more than they once did.
These aren’t kids in the literal sense or just about any other meaning of the word. But they’re kids in the eyes of Monna Dancer, who at 87, has spent two decades advising the twice-weekly gathering of painters at the Campbell County Senior Center.
“They’re all younger than I am, but they’re all a bunch of kids,” she said.
The kids label didn’t get much pushback from the students — the seniors — to whom on some level, view it as a class even if their teacher doesn’t. On a deeper level, many also see it as an escape.
To Dancer, it’s neither.
“It’s just a group of people who love what they’re doing,” she said, “and I go around and make comments. Sometimes I’m right and sometimes I’m wrong.”
The time spent working on their crafts and socializing with peers means something different to each of the painters who have forged a community out of their morning paint sessions.
Understanding what goes on in the Senior Center painting class is simple: seniors paint. But getting to the root of why they paint, what value they derive from the craft and what keeps bringing them back to the same workspace each week is more complicated.
Of those in the modest Senior Center class, many described painting as an escape. But what does it mean to escape? And what are they escaping from?
Finding an escape
Myrna Christensen painted an unspecified bird onto a burlap canvas. The self-taught, left-handed, 84-year-old painter has decades of experience, including five or six years at the Senior Center among Dancer’s kids.
As someone who learned the technique on her own, she finds Dancer’s feedback and the input from others to be valuable, whether it’s help mixing paints or getting the shadows just right.
Like the others in the room, she enjoys the camaraderie. Painting is a common bond that puts them in the same room and unites them despite the differences they may have. Like the other kids in the room, there’s also more to it than that.
“It’s just, it is just my escape,” she said. “I just enjoy doing it.”
That idea resonated with others in the class.
Kathy Halvorsen, a 70-year-old who Dancer described as one of the room’s premier painters, got back into it through a wine and painting class offered at AVA Community Art Center, before setting up shop at the Senior Center.
“Then I came down here because I don’t really have a place at home that I can paint, you know, without my cats getting into it,” she said.
Since joining, a number of her paintings have lined the building’s hallway walls, including frames filled with animals, landscapes and “weird stuff.”
“Sometimes I just paint weird stuff,” she said.
Whether painting animals, photos she found for inspiration or something more odd, the act alone shifts her focus to the little things: brushstrokes, color mixes, shading.
“For that period of time, you’re not thinking about anything else,” she said. “You’re just thinking about your painting.”
“It’s almost a meditation where you can just focus on your brushstroke, where you’re putting your shadows, your lights,” she added. “I don’t think about anything else while I’m painting.”
The flow state of focus from painting can separate the artist from thoughts of reality, whether that’s the mundane trappings of life, the contentious political climate of the world or the realities of aging, and the loss and hardships that come with it.
“You’re here and everybody in here has a different political view … but we all get along, we all concentrate on our painting and we are able to work together,” Halvorsen said. “We’re able to live together and we’re able to paint together without all the crap, you know.
“To me, that’s an important thing.”
Painting through loss
Tommy Butler, 88, took to painting a little more than a decade ago when he began attending the Senior Center art program, not long after his wife had passed away.
The act of going to the Senior Center workshop, learning the craft and building relationships with the others in the program took his mind off of the loss. He agreed that, for him, it was an escape.
“The camaraderie and the companionship of having a wife for 52 years, then all of a sudden you’ve got nothing — this fulfills that,” Butler said.
Before that, he hadn’t painted outside of the bit he did as a young student, long ago. Now he’s fairly prolific and has even sold a number of his paintings, many of which are based on photographs — ones he’s taken and ones taken by others.
Occasionally, he’ll paint from a photograph he’s in. Like the photo of he, his brother and their dog, taken in 1946 when Butler was 11. In it, they were at their aunt and uncle’s home in Buffalo, about to go fishing.
His eyes welled when he remembered giving that painting, a recreation of a moment in their childhood long since lost, to his brother for his 90th birthday. At the time, they had gone five years without seeing each other.
“They bring back a lot of memories,” he said.
The painting John Reynolds worked on that day had deep family ties, too.
The 80-year-old “full-blooded Okie” was detailing the eyes of a portrait of Emma Frances Mahar Craig, his grandmother who lived to be 100.
“I shake so bad anymore that it’s kind of hard to paint,” he said. “When you shake like that — I’m trying to do her eyes — and boy, eyes are hard to do.”
His grandmother was from Kansas and he’s from Oklahoma, but has lived in Gillette since 1979 and painted with Dancer at the Senior Center for about 20 years, before the wing of the building they work in had been built.
Reynolds found interest in painting through Bill Alexander, who introduced the craft to many through mainstream media and was the predecessor of Bob Ross, who Reynolds watched too, furthering his interest in learning the art himself.
“Monna asked me where I learned from and I said ‘Bob Ross,’” Reynolds said. “She didn’t think too much of him, I don’t think. But she had her own style of painting.”
For Reynolds too, painting is at times an escape. But at this point in his life, he fortunately doesn’t have as many worries to escape from.
Many of the seniors, or kids, recognized the escapist element of painting. Painting isn’t unique in that. Other forms of art and activities can take your mind from one thing to another, relieving it from the realities that await it once the trip has ended. Escape, with all its frantic connotations, can have a pejorative bend to it.
As Dancer keenly noted, to escape is, basically, to run from something. To function as a break from reality, instead of a part of it.
That’s why she pushes back against the idea that painting, and the relationships built throughout decades of leading kids through classes — or whatever you call them — inside the Senior Center, is merely an act of avoidance.
“That’s not me at all,” she said about painting as an escape. “No. I enjoy every one of these rotten kids in here. They’re just wonderful people. They’re important to me.”
For as much as painting is an escape to some at the Senior Center, it’s also a big part of their weekly routines, which in turn is a significant part of their lives.
Maybe it’s not an escape, so much as it’s a relocation.
Each student doesn’t just leave their world outside those walls. They bring their lives, with all their complicated highs and lows, with them. So do their peers. By some combination of conversations that turn into friendships, and paint that turns into artwork, they forge an experience that, for certain moments, transcends reality.
It may feel like an escape to some, but like art, it’s something much more difficult to define.
“It’s not an escape. It’s just part of me. I eat, sleep and drink paint,” Dancer said. “I very much enjoy what I do. It’s my life and has been.”
Whatever it is to each of them, they know what it means and where to find it: A painting class where seniors are kids, and where their work is much more than an escape.
