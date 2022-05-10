The Campbell County Parks and Recreation will take registration for the adult softball league this summer. Registration is for men’s, women’s and coed divisions.
The league fee is $500 per team. Registration deadline is May 30. For questions, call Doug Meade at the Rec Center.
