A Cody woman who co-owns a large chain of Wyoming radio networks, including Basin Radio Network in Gillette, pleaded guilty to falsifying a tax return after evading taxes on $19.5 million in hidden income.
Susan K. Patrick pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court to filing a false tax return following an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, which contacted her about business and personal returns from 2012 through 2014 that were not filed.
In a plea deal with federal prosecutors, she agreed to pay back more than $2.5 million in the taxes owed on that amount to the IRS.
In addition to the $2.5 million in restitution, she faces up to three years in prison, fines and probation when sentenced in December before a federal judge in Baltimore, according to court documents.
When the IRS reached out for the missing returns in 2016, Patrick tampered with the documents, removing $10 million in gross income to her media brokerage, Patrick Communications, and another $9.5 million of income that she and her husband, Larry Patrick, had earned during that time, according to a statement of facts filed in federal court.
She’s agreed to pay back $2.5 million in taxes owed on that hidden income.
The couple also own Legend Communications, which operates more than 20 radio stations in Cody, Worland, Sheridan, Buffalo and Gillette.
The tax forms had been accurately completed by an accounting firm during those years but Patrick did not file them with the IRS. She then lied to the agency when contacted, claiming her accountants had filed the returns on time, according to court documents.
Instead of providing the returns prepared by accountants, she modified the forms to remove $10 million from her business returns and $9.5 million in earnings from her and her husband’s personal returns. She also backdated her signature on each return to pass the documents off as having been signed and mailed on time.
Patrick also had business and personal tax returns for 2015 completed by accountants but hadn’t filed them with the IRS.
She acknowledged the federal conviction in a statement released over the weekend.
“I am sincerely sorry for the pain and embarrassment that this is causing my family, friends, and all those I’ve worked with including the dedicated people across the state of Wyoming that do such a great job at our radio stations every day to serve their communities,” the statement read.
“This is a tax obligation that I will be held accountable for based on a very serious lapse of judgement a decade or more ago. I am fully ready to be held accountable and to do whatever I can and need to do to make up for my decisions of the past.”
Several former Basin Radio Network employees, who were granted anonymity, talked to the News Record about payroll issues that arose earlier this year, and said similar issues had occurred various times in years past.
About five employees have left the network since the issues began about March, with several confirming to the News Record they left because of the payroll issues.
They described not receiving their checks on time and not being given consistent reasons for the delay. In some cases, a paycheck would be received two weeks late, then the next check owed wouldn’t arrive, leaving them still a check short.
In a statement to the News Record, Patrick said there is no connection between the legal case and Basin Radio Network.
“There is no connection,” the statement read. “Legend Communications was in no way connected at all to the tax case and is not a party to it at all.”
