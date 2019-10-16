Game wardens continue to search for clues as to the identify of the person who poached a mature bull elk southeast of Gillette and left most of the animal to rot.
The elk was found on Campbell County Walk-in Area #6 off Bishop Road on Oct. 8 after wardens were contacted by a concerned hunter. Wardens believe the elk was shot between Oct. 4-7. The elk that had been killed had the head and only a small amount of meat removed. The rest of the carcass was left to waste, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
It is likely that the person who killed the elk parked at the east parking lot before walking in.
On Oct. 8, 2019, Moorcroft Game Warden John Davis and South Gillette Game Warden Levi Wood responded to a call from a concerned hunter about a mature bull elk that had been killed.
“Because this is such a popular Walk-in Area, we are hoping someone using this area in the past few days may have seen someone with the elk or have some information that will help with this case,” Davis said.
People who have information about the incident are asked to contact:
- Davis at 307-756-3357
- South Gillette Game Warden Levi Wood at 307-687-7157
- The Stop Poaching hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847)
- Online on the Game and Fish website at wgfd.wyo.gov/law-enforcement/stop-poaching
- Texting keyword WGFD and the message to 847-411.
Anyone reporting a tip can remain anonymous. Individuals submitting information leading to a conviction can be eligible for a monetary reward of up to $5,000 through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector’s Association.
