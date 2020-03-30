The Gillette Workforce Center will provide an informational webinar from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday for people who have been affected by layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Information will be provided on how to file for unemployment insurance. The webinar also will cover programs offered through the Department of Workforce Services, as well as programs from local and other state agencies.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/uo4c9pm.
For more information, call 307-682-9313.
