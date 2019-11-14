The Campbell County Fire Department rescued a dog from Burlington Lake at McManamen Park on Thursday morning, but another dog was not so fortunate.
Division Chief Dale Izatt said the Fire Department got a call from Animal Control about two dogs struggling after having broken through the ice. Firefighters got there in two to three minutes and performed an ice rescue.
Izatt said two firefighters went out on the frozen lake while four others provided support on the bank. The rescue took 15 to 20 minutes to complete.
“When we got there, we saw the one dog struggling,” he said, adding that when the firefighters got on the ice, they saw that the other dog wasn’t moving.
After the rescue, Animal Control took the dog. Izatt said he does not know how long the dogs were in the icy water. He also doesn’t know whether the dogs belong to someone or if they were strays.
The Fire Department said that when ice is 2 inches thick, it can support one person walking; at 4 inches it can sustain one person fishing or a group walking; at 5 inches, it can handle a snowmobile; at 8 inches, a car; and at 12 inches thick, the ice can support a light truck.
