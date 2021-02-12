No new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Campbell County on Thursday, and the Governor’s Office announced an extension of public health orders that includes keeping the mask mandate in place while easing some other restrictions.
The number of active cases in the county fell to 22 as its confirmed case count actually fell by seven in the past seven days, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As part of the updated public health orders, group sizes for bars and restaurants will be increased from six to eight per party, with exceptions for larger groups from the same households.
The limits on indoor gatherings also will be updated to allow for 25 people to gather without physical distancing requirements.
Indoor gatherings of more than 25 people can happen up to 25% of a venue’s capacity with a maximum allowance of 500 people. Outdoor gatherings larger than 25 people will be limited to 50% of the venue’s capacity up to 1,000 people, according to the public health orders.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Wyoming was 3.07% Thursday while the same metric clocked in at 3.04% in Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 3,775
- First vaccine doses administered: 2,859 (75.7%; as of Feb. 10)
- Second vaccine doses received: 2,275
- Second vaccine doses administered: 691 (30.4%; as of Feb. 10)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 469
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: minus 7
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,169
- Number of active cases: 22
- Recoveries: 4,555
- Recoveries in past seven days: 17
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 87
- Number of probables: 7,824
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 307
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 45,155
- Number of active cases: 807
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 647
- Hospitalizations today: 41
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,863 (1,189)
Natrona: 5,745 (1,869)
Campbell: 4,169 (469)
Fremont: 3,948 (692)
Albany: 3,476 (369)
Sweetwater: 3,448 (138)
Sheridan: 2,352 (609)
Weston: 526 (91)
Johnson: 401 (213)
Crook: 384 (692)
