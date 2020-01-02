The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce’s first mixer of 2020 will be from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Signature Real Estate Group, 1211 S. Douglas Highway, Suite 90.
The event is free and open to the public. People can stop by for food and drinks and bring their business cards to network and register for prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.