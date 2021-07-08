A few hundred people already have cast their ballots even though the special election for an independent community college district in Campbell County is more than a month away.
The early voting period opened July 2, and since then 311 people have voted in person, said Campbell County Elections Clerk Michelle Leiker. The elections office also has mailed out 110 absentee ballots.
