A Michigan man died after a head-on collision on Highway 50 near mile marker 24 at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Stephen Biddle, 29, was southbound on Highway 50 with a passenger when his car collided with another car heading northbound that also had two passengers. Biddle died at the scene from multiple severe blunt traumatic injuries, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported that three other people were injured in the accident but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
Biddle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The fatality was the 87th on Wyoming roadways so far in 2019, compared to 54 in 2018 to date.
