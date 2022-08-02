A Gillette man was identified Tuesday as the person killed after a shooting with Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and Crook County Sheriff's Office deputies over the weekend.
Daniel Bruce, 39, of Gillette, died Saturday morning soon after the second of two shootings between him, troopers and Crook County deputies on Interstate 90 near Sundance.
Crook County Coroner Mark Frolander identified Bruce in an email to the News Record Tuesday afternoon.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper saw Bruce walking along Interstate 90 near mile marker 184 at about 10:10 p.m. Friday. When stopped, Bruce told the trooper that he had run out of fuel, said highway patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.
The trooper searched his name and found two Campbell County warrants, one for failing to appear on driving while under the influence and driving under suspension charges and another for driving under suspension, Beck said.
Bruce began walking away as law enforcement officers tried arresting him, at which point he allegedly drew a handgun and fired “several” shots at officers then fled away from the roadway and was lost in the darkness.
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office assisted Crook County and highway patrol search for the man throughout the night but were unable to find him.
The next morning at about 10:45 a.m., a citizen reported that the suspect was hiding in his hay field. A Crook County deputy responded to Highway 14 at which point Bruce took off on foot towards the interstate, according to the Crook County release.
At about 11:12 a.m., the man was spotted on the interstate again, about a mile east of the first shooting, according to highway patrol.
Law enforcement officers tried arresting Bruce who then shot at them again. Officers returned fire and shot him. He was taken into custody and immediately received medical attention but was pronounced dead soon after, according to the release.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation took over the investigation into the shooting.
It’s unclear how many officers from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol were involved between the two incidents, but none were injured.
Two Crook County Sheriff's deputies responded to that first incident, according to a Crook County press release.
Beck said that two troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave while DCI looks into the incidents.
The Crook County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Campbell County Sheriff's Office have declined further comment pending the DCI investigation.
