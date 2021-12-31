As if existing on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Campbell County Health found itself dealing with a sequence of other, more local, health care issues in 2021 related to the Hospice House closure, affiliation with UCHealth and removal of its CEO.
“It was a difficult year but a very meaningful one in terms of the future of our organization,” said hospital board chairman Adrian Gerrits.
The difficulties of the year also included a $1.5 million settlement for improperly billed services related to the organization’s behavioral health summer program, which took place between 2015 and 2019, before top administrators and some trustees were in place.
The year began on the downslope of the hospital’s autumn 2020 COVID-19 wave which led into a relatively tame spring, in terms of patient-load. By the time summer came around, the CCH administrators and hospital board trustees had their hands full with other pressing matters.
After setting a three- to six-month window to suspend and reevaluate inpatient hospice care at Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House in October 2020, the time for an answer came due this spring.
Members of the Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation — then the Campbell County Healthcare Foundation — met with administrators and trustees at the hospital board’s spring retreat in Deadwood, South Dakota and agreed to work towards a feasible solution for the Hospice House. A joint task force formed, meetings were held and as the summer went on, neither side came close to reaching an agreement under which the Hospice House would reopen.
Hospital board trustees ultimately voted in October to effectively sever ties with the foundation in terms of their shared responsibilities for Close to Home, at the request of the foundation.
While that saga unfolded, CCH was in the process of reaching a management services agreement, or affiliation, with Colorado-based health care giant UCHealth.
In April, the hospital board approved the exploration of a letter of intent to affiliate with UCHealth, which then led to a mutually agreed upon contract partnering the two.
However, the Campbell County Commission initially blocked the organization’s bid to affiliate by a 3-to-2 vote. Administrators and trustees retooled and returned to the commissioners, who changed course and unanimously gave their OK on the deal.
The affiliation became official on Sept. 1. Just over a month later, trustees held a special meeting in October where they voted to remove CEO Colleen Heeter from the organization and promoted then-chief operating officer Jerry Klein to take over on an interim basis.
Heeter joined the organization in 2018 and officially began her stint as CEO in July 2020. Trustees never gave cause for the decision, but said they recognized a need for change. Heeter ultimately reached a $675,000 severance package agreement with CCH.
Klein remains interim CEO as CCH works with UCHealth to find the organization’s next leader.
As the dust settled from the affiliation, Heeter’s firing and severing of ties with Close to Home, the hospital underwent a surge of COVID-19 patients and faced a federal vaccine mandate, which has been temporarily blocked but still looms.
The past year, specifically the public discourse surrounding the UCHealth affiliation and federal vaccine mandates, opened the door for more community input on hospital matters.
“For better or for worse, it was a good lesson in transparency and interacting with the community as we make difficult decisions,” Gerrits said. “I think that’s my biggest takeaway, trying to have that conversation with the community.”
The past year has been hectic for hospitals throughout the nation. On top of those pandemic-related factors, Campbell County Memorial Hospital had its own slew of changes and controversies to deal with.
Going forward, the organization still needs to hire a permanent CEO and has plans to evaluate its service lines while broadening its service area to surrounding communities.
“For me it was really great,” Gerrits said of his experiences with the hospital board this past year. “I feel much more connected with the community this past year, whether that’s in a positive or negative way, there was much more community involvement.”
