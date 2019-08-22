The Northeast Wyoming Quilt Show is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Frontier Hall at Cam-plex.
There will be vendors from around the area, quilting demonstrations, a quilters boutique and an onsite cafe featuring Sue Collins Catering.
