Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. SSE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. SSE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.