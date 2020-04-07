The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce has canceled the 2020 NEWCA Home Show because of federal stay-at-home guidelines being extended through April 30. The event had originally been rescheduled for April 25-26.
Vendors are being contacted this week about how to proceed for next year's event.
Also, the chamber's Legislative Wrap-Up that was scheduled in March will be presented online for everyone to share.
The chamber also is working on a virtual Governor's Luncheon, as its original date of April 13 will not work for the traditional banquet-style event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.