Gusty winds. Snow likely this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wyoming first lady Jenni Gordon, right, watches as a video loads and streams on a new Samsung tablet donated by Charter/Spectrum to the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County on Monday. In all, Charter donated 14 tablets and six laptop computers to the club. Also looking on are the club’s executive director, Nathan Grotrian, left, and Charter/Spectrum Regional Vice President Todd Baxter.
On a normal weekday, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County teeming with activity and many heads looking down at laptop computers and tablet devices.
What would be a break from the usual would be a scene like Monday, where those scurrying around the club weren’t children, but Campbell County and the city of Gillette’s leading officials. And while some still had their eyes glued to tablets, it was with purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.