The Energy Exposition is back in Gillette this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center.
Over the last 20 years, the expo has educated tens of thousands of people throughout Wyoming, Montana and Colorado on different technologies, environmental practices and equipment used in the oil and gas industry.
