Three more COVID-19 deaths have been logged in Campbell County this week as hospitals statewide continue to struggle with staffing and increasingly high hospitalization rates.
After the county added 50 new confirmed cases Tuesday, the total has risen to 2,476 since the pandemic began, along with another 218 probables. The 1,274 active cases Tuesday is the most in Campbell County at any one time, eclipsing the previous high set last week.
In Wyoming, there have been 25,975 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,984 probables, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The 11,861 active cases in Wyoming is the most in the state at one time since the pandemic began.
Of the 202 COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming, 10 have come from Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The three latest deaths include two older men who were hospitalized, one of whom was hospitalized out of town, and an older woman who was not hospitalized. All three reportedly had pre-existing conditions that put them at higher risk of COVID-19-related complications, according to a Campbell County Public Health press release.
As of Tuesday, there were 228 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. That number has hovered above 200 for the past week as hospital resources have been stretched thin statewide.
Wednesday morning, Campbell County Memorial Hospital had 21 COVID-19 patients, two of whom were in the ICU, said CCH spokesperson Dane Joslyn.
That is the most COVID-19 patients the hospital has had at any one time.
Campbell County Health has been short-staffed because of employees missing time due to illness or quarantining. As of late, an average of 85 to 120 employees have missed work each day, said Noamie Niemitalo, CCH vice president of human resources.
Around this time in November a year ago, there were about 23 employees who missed work, Niemitalo said.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate for Campbell County was about 34% Tuesday, one of the highest marks in the state and a figure that the county has hovered around for the past week. Overall, the positivity rate in Wyoming is around 14%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Laramie County has had the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, clocking in at 3,773 confirmed cases and 693 probables. Natrona has the next highest total, with 3,743 confirmed cases and 797 probables, followed by Albany 2,759 (233), Fremont 2,739 (366), Campbell 2,476 (218) and Sheridan 1,499 (292).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.