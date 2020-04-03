Not much more of Wednesday’s powdery snow fell over the course of Thursday, but that didn’t stop the Zach family of Madi, 13, Mason, 12, Emma, 10, and Lucas, 8, from enjoying a large pile of snow created by snowplows at the Paintbrush Elementary School parking lot.

The group, all of whom attend Paintbrush except for Madi, who attends Sage Valley Junior High, brought their sleds to the pile and took turns sliding down the hill.

