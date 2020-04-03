Madi Zach, 13, prepares to sled down a large pile of snow at Paintbrush Elementary on Thursday surrounded by her siblings Lucas, 8, from left, Mason, 12, and Emma, 10. The group had fun on the hill created by snowplows at the Paintbrush Elementary School parking lot. Sunny weather is expected for the weekend and into next week, with lows remaining below freezing and high temperatures reaching a peak Monday at 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Madi Zach, 13, prepares to sled down a large pile of snow at Paintbrush Elementary on Thursday surrounded by her siblings Lucas, 8, from left, Mason, 12, and Emma, 10. The group had fun on the hill created by snowplows at the Paintbrush Elementary School parking lot. Sunny weather is expected for the weekend and into next week, with lows remaining below freezing and high temperatures reaching a peak Monday at 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Not much more of Wednesday’s powdery snow fell over the course of Thursday, but that didn’t stop the Zach family of Madi, 13, Mason, 12, Emma, 10, and Lucas, 8, from enjoying a large pile of snow created by snowplows at the Paintbrush Elementary School parking lot.
The group, all of whom attend Paintbrush except for Madi, who attends Sage Valley Junior High, brought their sleds to the pile and took turns sliding down the hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.