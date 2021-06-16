Actors with the Gillette Community Theatre went old school for their float in last year’s Fourth of July parade, recreating Washington’s crossing of the Delaware along Second Street through downtown Gillette.
Campbell County is under an open burning restriction, the sale and use of fireworks will not be permitted at all this summer because of extreme drought conditions and it’s likely that Parks and Recreation’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Cam-plex will be canceled if things don’t change.
Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday morning implementing a burning restriction effective immediately.
