Lammy Preator runs through a rainstorm as she makes her way into the Campbell County Recreation Center in October. Overall, 2019 was a wetter-than-normal year for Gillette, according to the National Weather Service.
Lane Uhrig and Gavin Carroll take cover under an umbrella as rain delays a June Gillette Phantoms baseball game in Gillette. The game was ultimately canceled due to the rain and impending thunderstorms.
“Precipitation” was the weather word of the year for Gillette in 2019
A total of 21.85 inches of precipitation was recorded in 2019, with December closing out the year with 0.20 inches, which was below the normal of 0.64 for the month. A total of 3.9 inches of snow fell in December, well below the normal of 9.3 inches.
