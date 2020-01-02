“Precipitation” was the weather word of the year for Gillette in 2019

A total of 21.85 inches of precipitation was recorded in 2019, with December closing out the year with 0.20 inches, which was below the normal of 0.64 for the month. A total of 3.9 inches of snow fell in December, well below the normal of 9.3 inches.

