Kaylee McCrae, 11, sits in the shade with a flower pinwheel Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Lasting Legacy Park during a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Gillette.

This year’s walk begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the park with an opening ceremony set for 10:15 a.m. The walk will follow.

Campbell County residents can show their support of those with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, as well as those searching for a cure, at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s that begins Saturday at Lasting Legacy Park.

