Icy conditions have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Campbell County roads or issue no unnecessary travel advisories.
Freezing drizzle on Monday night and into Tuesday morning caused more than one person to slip on unexpectedly icy sidewalks and streets as they got into the vehicles in the morning.
Roads that are closed are: Highway 59 between the Montana state line and Gillette (northbound open); Interstate 90 between the Campbell County and Johnson County line; and Highway 50 from Gillette to Pine Tree Junction.
There are no timelines as to when those roads will re-open, according to the WYDOT.
"We never set timelines because it's unpredictable," said Laura Dalles, WYDOT regional spokeswoman.
Interstate 90 between Gillette and Rozet; Highway 59 between Haight Road and Wright; and Highway 51 between Gillette and Moorcroft are under black ice, no unnecessary travel advisories.
"Don't go out if you don't have to,"said Katie Pojorlie, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Rapid City, South Dakota.
But if people have to go out they should take it slow and not go faster than they need to, she added.
Gillette can expect light freezing drizzle to continue before snow will fall throughout the day Tuesday with highs reaching 36 degrees. Up to an inch is expected. Tuesday night there will be some light snow before it tapers off. Temps will drop to 24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather will warm up to the low 40s on St. Patrick's Day as sunshine returns.
