Army Spc. Hunter Terrell, 19, got an emphatic hug from his 12-year-old sister Kalissa Terrell on Wednesday when Hunter surprised her during math class at Sage Valley Junior High School.
Terrell, a 2017 Campbell County High School graduate, had been serving in Afghanistan for a year and returned to Gillette on Wednesday morning. Kalissa and his 14-year-old brother, Barek, a Thunder Basin High School student, knew their brother had returned to the United States, but had no clue if or when he was scheduled to come home.
Instead, Hunter surprised them at their schools.
See Thursday's Gillette News Record for more on Hunter's surprise reunion with his siblings.
