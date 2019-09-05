The city of Gillette will apply for a $3 million state loan to help it pay for repairs to its Wastewater Treatment Facility.
In all, the facility needs more than $21 million in upgrades over the next few years.
The $3 million application to the State Land and Investment Board would come through a state revolving fund to finance upgrades to the facility’s headworks, which are expected to cost about $8.1 million. The fund loans money to projects that improve clean water within their jurisdictions.
Gillette could receive up to 25% in principle forgiveness, “or if you were to take out a $1 million loan, you could possibly see $250 000 of that loan forgiven,” said Gillette Utilities Director Michael Cole.
“The 25% in essence is a grant,” Cole said. “We’re looking at this as another means to fund some of our immediate priorities for our wastewater plant.”
The headworks screen for inorganic materials and removes grit to improve the effectiveness of the downstream processes and longevity of equipment, according to WesTech Engineering.
In May, Gillette architectural firm HDR told city officials that upgrades to the plant’s headworks building was among the estimated $21.2 million in high priority projects. Also included are improvements to the plant’s entrance, compost facility and screening system.
The city could consider paying for the remaining $5.1 million using Optional 1% Sales Tax money. The city uses the tax funds for a variety of projects, including the wastewater management facility, capital road construction, water and sewer lines and infrastructure.
“If the loan isn’t approved, we will have to search for other funding sources and it will set the project back a little bit,” said city spokesman Geno Palazzari before the meeting.
The city also is waiting to hear back on a $3.5 million Abandoned Mine Lands public facilities grant request it made earlier in 2019. The public facilities program helps mining-impacted communities.
“It sounds like there’s about $20 million within that AML grant for cities, counties, towns, local districts, etc.,” Cole said. “From what we’ve been told, there have been requests well and above the $20 million allocated for. We got our fingers crossed.”
“(From our) standpoint we’re providing services to a population that is very heavily invested within the mineral extraction industry,” he added.
“I think when we looked at the priorities, we thought we would stand a pretty good shot of at least getting some funding through it,” Cole said.
With council approval, the city will send the application, see what the terms, loan figure and loan forgiveness rates are proceed from there, said City Administrator Pat Davidson.
