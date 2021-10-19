Windy. Periods of rain and snow this morning, becoming snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
