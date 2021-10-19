The first annual Fall into Holiday Fashion will be an event to showcase small businesses coming together for a cause.

“It is important to give back to the community during the holiday season,” said Kaylee Phillips, CEO of the Tin Wagon The Finery. “How cool is it to come together as local businesses to do that?”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.