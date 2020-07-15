Mother Jordan Webb sits her son Waylon Webb, 4, on her knee so he could reach the gunner controls in a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport while checking out the Flying Legends of Victory Tour on Tuesday.
Jan Phillips, left, and crew chief Russ Kozimor talk about the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Phillips served as a crew chief and flight engineer in the Air Force from 1973-93.
Names written with permanent marker fill the underbelly of a B-25 bomber on display in the Flying Legends of Victory Tour at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport on Tuesday. The tours will continue through Sunday.
