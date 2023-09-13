SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
IRVING BOULEVARD: A 32-year-old woman was trespassed from a Sleepy Hollow home after dumping her sister’s cremated remains on the front porch Tuesday night. It’s unclear from the Sheriff’s Office report why she dumped the ashes at that home but it’s believed the sister may have lived there at one point. The current homeowners requested the trespass notice, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
200 BLOCK WEST FIRST STREET: While contractors replaced a sewer line at a Gillette business Tuesday afternoon, they thought they stumbled across a human bone. Medical professionals were contacted and quickly confirmed that the bone was not from a human, said Police Sgt. Dan Stroup.
STOLEN VEHICLE
NATHAN HALE ROAD: A stolen tow truck turned out not to have been stolen, but a missing dolly might have been. A 42-year-old man told deputies his 1997 GMC tow truck was stolen by another inmate while he was in jail. The suspect told deputies the truck wasn’t stolen and told them where it was. The 42-year-old reclaimed the truck but said a dolly was missing from it, Matheny said. The investigation continues.
200 BLOCK OSBORNE AVENUE: A 34-year-old man reported that a 1998 Dodge 2500 pickup truck was stolen. Video showed three unidentified men breaking into the vehicle, push-starting it and driving it away. The truck was valued at $18,000 and the investigation continues, Stroup said.
WELFARE CHECK
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: A Facebook security employee called in a welfare check on a Campbell County woman who had made a concerning post Tuesday night. Deputies contacted the woman and took her to the hospital on a Title 25 stay for suicidal ideation, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
HIT AND RUN
5800 BLOCK MILTON STREET: Two teenagers called in a hit and run Tuesday night after seeing a blue pickup with its fender dangling that ran into an electrical box before speeding away. Police found a blue GMC pickup truck with a damaged fender and paint transfer matching the electrical box parked outside a residence on Cheryl Avenue. A 29-year-old man admitted to being in the area of the crash but denied having anything to do with it. He was ticketed for hit and run, Stroup said.
FRAUD
100 BLOCK CAREY AVENUE: A 33-year-old man is suspected of writing bad checks totaling about $4,000 to a Gillette business. The investigation continues, Stroup said.
UNAUTHORIZED USE
900 BLOCK EAST SECOND STREET: A 41-year-old woman who temporarily loaned her 2013 Mercedes Benz to a Gillette man who gave her a ride to attend treatment in Casper reported that the man hasn’t returned the car. She was given a ride on Sept. 6 and the investigation continues, Stroup said.
BREACH OF PEACE
200 BLOCK SOUTH EMERSON AVENUE: Three adults were ticketed for fighting outside the Arrowhead Motel Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses claimed that each of the three involved — a 62-year-old woman, 58-year-old woman and 33-year-old man — had instigated the fight and all three were ticketed for physical breach of peace. The 62-year-old asked EMS to look at an injury she sustained and she was taken to the hospital, Stroup said.
SAGE VALLEY JUNIOR HIGH: A 13-year-old girl will be ticketed for breach of peace Wednesday after acting out and using profanity toward school employees as class let out Tuesday afternoon, Stroup said.
INTOXICATION
900 BLOCK EAST SECOND STREET: A 40-year-old man was arrested for intoxication Tuesday night after he was called in for stumbling outside the bar and trying to head home. When officers talked to him, he asked the same questions multiple times despite receiving answers and wasn’t cooperating with their help finding him an alternative ride home, Stroup said.
