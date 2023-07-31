Airport Terminal
Buy Now

A view of the tarmac from outside of the general aviation terminal at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport in Gillette in May 2022.

 News Record File Photo

Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a single-engine plane that crashed just after taking off from the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.