Classes in the Campbell County School District have been canceled for Tuesday due to weather concerns.
After first delaying the start of classes by two hours at 5:30 a.m., Superintendent Alex Ayers said the poor weather and road conditions, along with a closure of highways in and out of Gillette, prompted the decision to cancel classes at about 7:30 a.m.
It's the first cancellation of classes in the 2019-20 school year for the district.
Along with the schools, the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County also will be closed Tuesday.
The City of Gillette has not declared a snow emergency, and all of its services, including trash and recycling pickup, are open. There are no restrictions on parking or travel within city limits.
