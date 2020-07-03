What's happening on the Fourth of July in Gillette

What’s happening on the Fourth of july?
- What: Annual Fourth of July celebration, including a pancake feed, parade and barbecue and games throughout the afternoon.
- When: Saturday, July 4
- Schedule: 6-8 a.m., pancake feed at Don’s Supermarket parking lot; 10 a.m., Fourth of July Parade runs west on Second Street from Osborne to Burma avenues; after the parade, barbecue and events at Bicentennial Park; 10 p.m., fireworks show at Morningside park.
- Events: At the park after the parade, enjoy free hot dogs, laser tag, archery, bounce houses, face painting and music.
- Cost: Because of community donations, the pancake breakfast, parade, hot dog feed, bounce house and laser tag are all offered free. The annual community fireworks show also is free. Other vendors at the park may charge.
