TRESPASSING
GRAY ROAD: No action was taken after a 52-year-old man reportedly washed his feet at a stranger’s property early Wednesday morning. A 54-year-old man called the Sheriff’s Office at about 4:30 a.m. after he found the 52-year-old washing his feet between the 54-year-old’s house and garage. When the homeowner talked to the suspect, he would not say why he was washing his feet. The suspect then walked toward the highway. The homeowner said the man gave him “a bad vibe” and thought deputies should check on him, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. Deputies talked to the 52-year-old, who said he’d been just released from the jail in Newcastle. He got a ride to Moorcroft, then started walking to Gillette. He said he saw a home in Rozet with all its lights on, but no one answered when he knocked, so he found a spigot and started washing his feet. The homeowner didn’t want to pursue charges, and the suspect was allowed to continue walking.
HIT AND RUN
600 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: Police are searching for a black Chevy Suburban that drove away after hitting a tree Tuesday night. A 39-year-old employee at Pat’s Liquor said there were four men in the SUV and she refused to serve them because she believed they were drunk, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. They drove away, turned onto Sixth Street and did a burnout at the stop sign at Highway 59 before accelerating and turning south. They lost control and hit a tree in the parking lot of Pizza Carrello, then left the area heading north in the southbound lane of Highway 59. Officers have been unable to find the vehicle. Damage to the tree is estimated at $500.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
1000 BLOCK WEST EIGHTH STREET: A 30-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Tuesday afternoon. School district officials at the Bus Barn said the woman missed picking up her children at their regular drop-off. Officers saw the woman arrive in a 2011 Chevy, and while they spoke to her, they could tell she was under the influence of alcohol and possibly prescription drugs. The woman had a McDonald’s cup that contained alcohol, Wasson said. She performed poorly on sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI.
THEFT
6800 BLOCK STREAMSIDE DRIVE: A 59-year-old woman reported Tuesday that her wedding ring was missing from her bedroom. She believes it went missing some time on May 9 or May 10. She plans to bring paperwork with the ring’s identifiers and its estimated value to the Sheriff’s Office at a later date, Reynolds said. The ring is estimated at 15 years old.
DRUGS
SECOND STREET AND BUTLER-SPAETH ROAD: A 16-year-old boy was arrested on a warrant Tuesday morning. Police stopped a 2005 Chevy van after seeing it run through several stop signs. The 16-year-old, who was a passenger, had been reported as a runaway and had a county warrant for probation revocation. He was arrested on the warrant, and he also admitted to using marijuana, so he was ticketed for use of a controlled substance, Wasson said. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was given a warning about the stop sign violations.
ANIMAL NEGLECT
MERCANTILE DRIVE: A resident called police with concerns about cats in the mobile home park. Animal Control arrived and found many feral cats in the area. There also were cats that were believed to be inbred or sick, Wasson said. Officers are trapping the cats to try to remedy the situation.
