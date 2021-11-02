Five more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Campbell County on Tuesday as the Wyoming Department of Health reported 69 more COVID-19 deaths throughout the state.
There have now been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County, part of 1,243 deaths statewide since the pandemic began.
The five latest Campbell County deaths involved four men — all but one of whom had health conditions known to put people at increased risk of severe illness from the disease — and one woman.
The number of hospitalizations has trended downward after hitting a record number of COVID-19 patients last month. There were 182 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming hospitals on Monday, 16 of whom were in Campbell County Memorial Hospital, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 12,895 (Nov. 1)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 11,153 (Nov. 1)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,109 (as of Nov. 1)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 23
- Number of probables: 883
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 289
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 7,902
- Number of active cases: 161
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 8,507
- Recoveries in past seven days: 170
- New deaths: 5
- Overall deaths: 106
- Hospitalizations today: 16 (as of Nov. 1)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 180
- Number of probables: 20,896
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 3,701
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 83,093
- Number of active cases: 2,614
- New deaths: 69
- Overall deaths: 1,243
- Hospitalizations today: 182 (as of Nov. 1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.